PS5 vs Xbox Series X: no difference in terms of power according to a dubious rumor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although there is not yet the possibility of making comparisons, we often find on social media those who talk about the power of PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X trying to establish on the basis of the technical data which of the two will be the most performing. In this regard, an insider who claims to know the two machines is not convinced that there are disparities.

According to the user Matt of Reseterain fact, the 20% difference in performance will not have tangible consequences on how the games will run on both consoles. According to the words of the insider we will find ourselves in front of two machines that are almost equivalent and that more than past generations will not present any imbalances from a technical point of view. Although it is interesting and completely realistic information, it must be said that its source is doubtful. The user in question, who is well known on the Resetera forums and is considered reliable by the other members of the site, has never released much information on next-gen consoles in the past and has limited himself to talking about rather generic forecasts on the games in arrival.

In short, before making judgments on the power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X it would be better to wait for the experts to get their hands on both consoles.

Speaking of rumors, did you know that PS5 could cost more than Xbox Series X?