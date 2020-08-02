PS5 vs Xbox Series X: let's compare the games line-up

Share it:

The generational change is getting closer and closer: there are only a few months left until PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, expected during the Christmas holidays this year.

At the moment Sony's proposal seems to be the one preferred by the players, at least judging by the polls, but we know that the success of one or the other will depend largely on the solidity of the game catalog. Many titles have already been revealed, therefore it is already possible to orientate your choice. We have thought so well to provide you with a preliminary guide to help you in your choice, comparing the playful offers that will characterize the next generation of consoles.

Both Sony and Microsoft have quite a few arrows on their bow. Xbox Series X will boast at launch a maximum weight of the caliber of Halo Infinite, for which free and 120 fps multiplayer have just been confirmed, as well as other upcoming games such as Fable, Forza Motorsport, State of Decay. The motto seems to be "Never change a winning team" also for PlayStation 5, which is preparing to host some of the greatest PlayStation heroes in Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For more details you can consult our complete guide to PS5 and Xbox Series X games and watch the video packaged and attached at the beginning of the news.