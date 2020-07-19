PS5: presentation of DualSense commented live on Twitch this afternoon

Share it:

Surprisingly, late yesterday evening Geoff Keighley announced that this afternoon at 18:00 (Italian time) will show DualSense in action, could we not take this tempting opportunity to follow and comment on the transmission together with you?

The editorial team of Everyeye.it today is away from the Bug Arcade Bar in Milan and will be the protagonist of a long marathon on Twitch that will start at 11:00 and will continue until 19:00, from 18:00 however, we will follow the presentation of DualSense but we invite you to tune in on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel in advance to be able to discuss with us waiting for the hands on.

Some photos of the DualSense controller have been leaked recently on Reddit, ResetERA and on the main social media, which certainly show important dimensions, however it could be fake images and today's field test could eliminate any doubts about the pensions and size of the PlayStation 5 joypad.

To recap: from 11:00 we will be live on Twitch live from the Bug Arcade Bar in Milan throughout the day, just before 18:00 we will comment on the DualSense presentation showcase and we will continue with the live until 19:00. Missed!