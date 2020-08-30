PS5 and Xbox Series X: the mystery continues on the launch date of the new consoles

Share it:

Many expected to find out the price and the PS5 and / or Xbox Series X release date during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event last night but it did not happen. When will the two next generation consoles come out? We currently only have a generic “by the end of the year” for reference.

To feed the doubts is a note on the official website of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War which reads: “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released worldwide on November 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Battle.net. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released in late 2020 in the United States and Canada, and later (later this year) in the rest of the world. The title will also be released on Xbox Series X by the end of the year.“

The message talks about a launch at the end of 2020 in the USA and Canada and subsequently (but by the end of the year) in the rest of the world, release of the game confirmed by the end of the year also on Xbox Series X. PS5 could therefore first be released in North America and Canada and only later in Europe and other territories? The message is honestly unclear and it is difficult to make concrete assumptions about it.

Sony has opened pre-registrations for PS5 pre-orders in the US stating that the new console will initially be available only in limited quantities. All is silent on the part of Microsoft, the hope is that both hardware houses can remove the veils on the output and price of PS5 and Xbox Series X during the month of September.