PS5 and Xbox Series X: Take Two CEO motivates the choice of the price increase of the games

With the approach of the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, has defended the policy implemented by his company (and not only) with the increase in the price of games destined to land on PC and nextgen consoles.

In an interview with Protocol, the CEO di Take-Two explained that “For almost 15 years we have not seen an increase in the prices of video games, yet the costs to produce them have increased on average between 200 and 300% in this period of time. What consumers are able to do with the product being launched has completely changed compared to 15 years ago, but no one really cares what the production costs are “.

Zelnick then takes an example from NBA 2K21 to point out how “Today’s games, whether they sell for 60 or 70 dollars, are still much, much bigger than the video games we were offering even just 10 years ago. The opportunity offered by microtransactions is entirely optional. (in games like NBA 2K21, ed), these are not free-to-play titles but complete and incredibly solid experiences right from the launch and without having to spend an extra cent “.

In addition to Take-Two, other realities of the digital entertainment industry have also chosen to implement the same policy, albeit in different ways as in the emblematic case of Activision and the Cross-Gen Edition of COD Black Ops Cold War. In contrast, however, is the decision taken by Ubisoft with the confirmation that it would not have increased the price of its PS5 and Xbox Series X games, but only for launch ones such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6. We do not know, therefore , if in the course of the nextgen the purchase price of the games (especially i triple A) be destined to grow, even if the growing increase in production costs seems to foreshadow an inevitable situation.