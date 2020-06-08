Pokémon: what was the original name of the Pocket Monsters?

Share it:

Pokémon it is one of the most important franchises of the Japanese industry, both in the gaming field and as pure television entertainment. The long and troubled history of the series has faced numerous changes, some of which were carried out during construction and which have even changed the original name of the iconic saga.

Many changes also had to be part of the anime production, as the author, Takeshi Shudo, tried several times to convince his team to make profound changes within the narrative, starting with Ash's physical and mental growth, a minimum requirement to propose a turning point in the story through the introduction of the protagonist's father.

The reluctance of the staff to make these changes prevented the franchise from taking new paths, especially due to the Pokémon's millionaire profits. Anyway, the creator of the funny little monsters, Satoshi Tajiri, wanted to include his passion for the collection of insects in the Pocket Monsters, which is why the original name of the work was "Monsters capsules", while the creatures, on the other hand, had to be called precisely"Capumon".

