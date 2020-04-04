Pokémon Sun and Moon: all about the three anime series set in Alola

Share it:

The brand Pokémon, created in 1996 by the enlightened mind of Satoshi Tajiri, seems to know no crisis period. After the extraordinary success of the first games published on the Game Boy, the brand has gradually expanded through numerous media, dramatically increasing its popularity thanks to various souls, animated films and dedicated collectible card games. Recently a new block of episodes dedicated to the series has been published on the Netflix streaming platform Sun and moon: let's talk about Ultraleggende, the third series focused on the Tour of the Islands that will bring Ash Ketchum to the coveted Pokémon League of Alola. What better opportunity then to rediscover the salient aspects of the anime together?

A carefree vacation

For many people born in the 90s, Pokémon still represent a small big piece linked to their childhood. If Dragon Ball for many children represented the moment related to the return from school, the first anime of the Pokémon was indissolubly linked to the afternoons based on cartoons, with the consequent exchange of opinions (and stickers) the next day with their friends. Despite the enormous media impact that the entire brand has had both in our country and in the rest of the world, over time the magic of its origins has gradually faded, only to find new lifeblood with each new video game ad or animation film. In recent years, given the increasing attention paid by the market (and the public in return) to the nostalgia effect, the franchise itself has tried to focus significantly on most loved protagonist ever: Ash Ketchum.

Not surprisingly, in the last period we have seen the historic first Pokémon series return to the limelight on Netflix together with the remake of the first Pokémon animated film: Mewtwo strikes again.

The series Sun and Moon can therefore be considered a sort of mix between classic and modern stylistic influences, perfectly capable of arousing the right interest of the public (especially the younger one). The adventure sees the sunny Ash Ketchum experiencing new vicissitudes on the Alola archipelago, a real earthly paradise full of new creatures and people to make friends with.

Is it time to change?

One of the great merits of the Pokémon video game series (similar to that of Mario) has always been to be able to renewing oneself without ever denying one's origins. Pokémon Sun and Moon, although not aspiring to the perfect series status, re-enacts the duo Ash / Pikachu according to their adventurous journey.

Setting aside the narrative structure linked to the search and defeat of the gym leaders, this new series sees the protagonist attempting to master various moves, including the Z one, able to add a minimum of variety to the clashes.

Historical fans will surely be happy to see numerous iconic characters from the original series, among which we must necessarily point out the always hilarious members of Team Rocket Jessie and James (obviously supported by the nice but treacherous Meowth).

Seeing the team disappear for the umpteenth time in the sky after the inevitable defeat will only arouse a great sense of nostalgia among the fans. However, the latter will probably consider the whole series as something already seen, certainly well packaged but far from the glories of the past.

Even on a design level, the new Pokémon present are not completely iconic, simply limiting himself to the role of extras whenever the various Pikachu and Charizard on duty enter the scene.

The same summer vacation atmosphere that permeates the whole adventure may, at first glance, seem overly disengaged and not very thorough, almost as if in the end the adventure assumed the appearance of a negligible parenthesis regarding his career as a Pokémon trainer by Ash.

In reverse, younger spectators will find in Sole e Luna a surprising entry point capable without problems of making them passionate about the brand, both for the basic lightness of the work and for the holiday climate which is well represented by the island of Alola. Probably a greater courage in terms of content would have in any case benefited the series, perhaps a little too self-referential and based on chasing on every useful occasion the much loved / hated nostalgic mood.

Really taken care of the technical sector, both as regards the environments and for the animations. However, the purists of the saga may not appreciate the new graphic style, above all the one made on Ash Ketchum, much more minimalist in favor of smoother animations. In general, however, the designs prove to be accurate and impactful in practically any aspect.