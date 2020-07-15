Pokemon Go: tricks to defeat Sierra from Team Rocket

Share it:

Team Rocket made its entry into Pokémon GO, and its leaders have begun to give coaches around the world a hard time trying to challenge them. In this guide we talk about the third and final leader, Sierra.

Just like his "colleagues", Sierra will deploy three pokémon during the fight before being definitively defeated: the first will always be the same, while for the other two he will choose each time random by groups of three different options, so as to be more unpredictable.

First Pokémon – Beldum

The first pokémon that Sierra will field is Beldum, a guy Steel / Psychic which has no really dangerous move. By exploiting this great weakness of yours, you have a great freedom of choice to face it, and you can easily move between types Dark, Land or Spectrum, such as Tyranitar, Rhyperior or Giratina (in both its forms). Golurk and Hydreigon are also very good options.

Second Pokémon – Exeggutor, Sharpedo or Lapras

Exeggutor is a type Grass / Psychic, and is probably the best opponent that could happen to you as you can easily manage it with a guy Dark in case you have used it also against Beldum; otherwise, type pokémon also works well Fire. In general, the best names for this clash are Hydreigon, Heatran, Tyranitar, Darmanitan and Escavalier.

Sharpedo is a pokémon Water / Dark very powerful, able to knock out your creatures in a few moves if you don't know how to counter it. In this regard, the advice is to use a type Fairy like Togekiss or Gardevoir, to whom Sharpedo is weak, or types Grass like Leafeon or Venusaur.

Also against Lapras (Water / Ice) type pokémon work well Grass, although some of them may suffer a lot of damage from Ice-type moves. Excellent types are also available fight like Conkeldurr and Machamp.

Third Pokémon – Houndoom, Alakazam or Shiftry

If you are lucky, after Lapras you will meet Houndoom, and this will give you the opportunity to leave your Conkeldurr or Machamp on the field without having to change pokémon. Alternatively, the type Fire / Dark Sierra also suffers a lot against Pokemon water, Land or Rock, such as Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Kyogre or Terrakion.

Alakazam (Psycho) is super effective against the Fight types, but if you are lucky you can continue to use the type Dark that you fielded first against Beldum and then against Exeggutor. Otherwise, you can choose more or less the type of pokémon you want, as Alakazam is quite fragile. In any case, these are some of the best: Tyranitar, Hydreigon, Darkrai, Weavile, Sharpedo.

Shiftry is a type pokémon Grass / Dark definitely weak compared to the others, since it suffers considerable damage from the Fairy, Beetle, Fight, Fire, Flying, Ice or Poison types, so you can choose any of these. We still recommend one of these: Togekiss, Ho-Oh, Heatran, Conkeldurr, Clefable.

If you don't have the recommended Pokémon in your roster, don't despair: you can always build your own team by observing each opponent's strengths and weaknesses, especially as regards the types, so as to be competitive and defeat him with other creatures too.

