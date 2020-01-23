Pokémon GO: Heatran is the protagonist of the Raid in today's Legendary Hour

Share it:

You haven't added the monstrous yet Heatran to your Pokémon GO collection? Know then that during this afternoon you can face it and capture it thanks to the new event Now legendary.

From 18:00 to 19:00 today, 22 January 2020, in fact, all unoccupied gyms will host Legendary Raids against the Pokémon, which can then be defeated and captured by the groups of trainers who decide to face it. As you may have noticed, the event will have a limited duration and it will be necessary to agree with your friends to be able to complete the battle in time and take home the Fire / Steel creature and part of the fourth generation of pocket monsters. To prepare for the best you can also read our guide with the best strategies to beat Heatran in Pokémon GO.

In case you are not available for this afternoon, we remind you that the Legendary Hour starring Heatran will also return on January 29, 2020 at the exact same time of the event we mentioned above.

Speaking of special events in the title Niantic Games, do not forget that the celebrations for the Lunar New Year will be held soon in Pokémon GO, during which new creatures will arrive.