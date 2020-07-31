Pokémon Explorations: Will Go Capture Pikachu? a clue in the next few episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not even a week after the episode Pokémon Explorations dedicated to the relationship between Ash and Pikachu, here is the iconic yellow monster returns to be talked about through a series of leaks. An insider, in fact, shared the synopsis of the next episodes of the anime.

Episode 30 was full of quotes, proposing to the readers' eyes some Easter eggs dedicated to the iconic original series of 23 years ago. Anyway, the next episodes of the anime they will focus the spotlight on Go, still looking for new teammates who will complete his team. insider Ashand Serena has traced the contents of episodes 33, 34 and 35 that follow:

Episode 33 (August 16) – "A Pokémon trade": Ash and Go go to the Pokémon exchange event at Kuchiba City . There, there is a trainer who wants Pinsir and is obsessed with the exchange of little monsters;

. There, there is a trainer who wants Pinsir and is obsessed with the exchange of little monsters; Episode 34 (August 23) – "Saito, the Lone Warrior!": Ash and Go head to Yamabuki's dojo where they will wage a Pokémon battle against the gym owner, the Great King of Karate. But before that, it is true that the Great King of Karate defeated one of the gym chiefs at Galar?

Episode 35 (August 30) – "I captured Pikachu": Go also wants to catch a Pikachu and, for this reason, he goes to a place where there are many!

And you, however, what do you think of the next episodes, are you curious? Let us know with a comment below.