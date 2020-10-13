Pokémon Explorations: unveiled the synopsis of the first episode of “Sword and Shield”

The announcement of a narrative arc consisting of four episodes, dedicated to the phenomenon of the Dark Night and above all to the return of the Legendary Pokémon Warriors of Galar, has greatly intrigued the community devoted to the new series Pokémon Exploration , and some information on Ash and Goh’s new adventure seems to have already spread on the net.

Many fans, such as the user @AnipokeFandom of which you can find a post at the bottom of the page, have translated the synopsis that presents the first episode of “Sword and Shield”. The text is as follows: “One night, Ash observes his Dynamax bracelet, received by Dandel, the best trainer in the Galar region, which suddenly begins to glow. At the same time, the region was hit by a phenomenon that causes Pokémon to dynamax in places where it is usually impossible for this to happen. “

Of course, the two young researchers cannot miss such an opportunity, and the synopsis continues: “To solve the mystery, Ash and Goh decide to return to Galar, to Professor Magnolia, the highest authority in research related to the Dynamax phenomenon. During their journey, however, the two are separated and enveloped by a thick fog, where they encounter mysterious Pokémon. “

From the words reported it seems that Ash and Goh will find themselves in the Sleeping Wood, a place very close to the home of the protagonist in the video games, and where Zacian and Zamazenta meet for the first time. Recall that Goh proved very skilled against Zapdos, and we leave you with a magnificent statue of Pidgeot for almost 200 euros.