Pokémon Explorations: Riolu massacres hearts in episode 23, here are the reactions of the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pokémon Explorations is finally back after a long pause, and the new episode managed to rekindle the fans' passion without too much difficulty. A few episodes from the start of the new Pokémon narrative arc in fact, the series has decided to focus again on Riolu, the last, important addition to Ash's team.

The new episode begins with Go and his Raboot intent on taking care of the many Pokémon captured since the beginning of the adventure, while Ash takes advantage of the calm moment to test the strength of his Riolu, making him collide with Mr. Mime. However, in the laboratory of Professor Sakuragi (now called Cerise in the western version), food begins to disappear, and the two decide to start investigating to catch the culprit and bring the situation back to normal. The flow of events leads Go's Cascoons to evolve into Dustox, and in the last minutes the protagonists discover the culprit: a small Skwovet.

As you can see at the bottom, it was the sweet behavior of Riolu, quickly passed from the stubborn and irascible attitude of episode 21 to that shown in the last episode.

And what do you think of it? Have you enjoyed the return of Pokémon Explorations? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have not yet had the opportunity to discover the new series instead, we advise you to take a look at our first impressions on the anime.