Entertainment

Pokemon: Explorations, a specimen of Magikarp is now dispersed in space

July 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the latest important additions to the world of Pokemon, we point out a fun scene aired during the most recent episode of the anime focused on the adventures of Ash, Goh and their little monsters.

Japanese fans of the famous videogame saga have already been able to see the new episode of Pokemon, focused on a very particular competition: a jumping competition in which the participants are only Magikarp. As you could imagine, Goh immediately took the initiative, imposing a well-trained training regime on his Pokemon, in order to beat the reigning champion. On the day of the race everything seems to be going well for Ash and Goh's team, the two are in fact in first position, having their Magikarp reached space. Unfortunately due to the effort and the absence of gravity, the unfortunate Pokemon is unable to return to Earth, getting stuck in space and causing the defeat of Goh, due to a regulation quibble.

READ:  DOOM Eternal will dispense with the controversial Denuvo in the next patch

At the bottom of the news you can see a short clip, shared by a Reddit user and that was immediately appreciated by many fans of the animated series. If you are looking for more rumors about the show, we leave you with this Pokemon: Explorations focused on Goh leak.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.