Pokemon: Explorations, a specimen of Magikarp is now dispersed in space

After the latest important additions to the world of Pokemon, we point out a fun scene aired during the most recent episode of the anime focused on the adventures of Ash, Goh and their little monsters.

Japanese fans of the famous videogame saga have already been able to see the new episode of Pokemon, focused on a very particular competition: a jumping competition in which the participants are only Magikarp. As you could imagine, Goh immediately took the initiative, imposing a well-trained training regime on his Pokemon, in order to beat the reigning champion. On the day of the race everything seems to be going well for Ash and Goh's team, the two are in fact in first position, having their Magikarp reached space. Unfortunately due to the effort and the absence of gravity, the unfortunate Pokemon is unable to return to Earth, getting stuck in space and causing the defeat of Goh, due to a regulation quibble.

At the bottom of the news you can see a short clip, shared by a Reddit user and that was immediately appreciated by many fans of the animated series. If you are looking for more rumors about the show, we leave you with this Pokemon: Explorations focused on Goh leak.