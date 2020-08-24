Pokémon Exploration: Ash receives a resounding defeat in Episode 34

Share it:

After winning the Pokémon League, and becoming Champion of the Alola region, we would not have expected very soon to see Ash Ketchum get a defeat again, but it seems that the Galar trainers are much stronger than expected, and in the last episode of Pokémon Exploration the protagonist was beaten.

The new series immediately moved away from the classic battles against the gym leaders, to then gain access to the League of the region in which it is located, and therefore we have seen Ash, alongside Gou, embark on numerous journeys and face various opponents, having as final objective a direct battle with Dandel, champion of the League of Galar.

Given Ash’s recent successes against other trainers, the protagonist wanted to compete with Fabia, expert in fighting type Pokémon, and gym leader in the city of Latermore. Introduced a few episodes ago, Fabia is characterized by a stern gaze, and a cold but competitive attitude.

Confident of taking home another victory, Ash underestimated Fabia, and facing Pokémon like Grapploct and Hawlucha he couldn’t do much with his Riolu and Farcetch’d of Galar, thus suffering a heavy defeat. At the bottom of the news you can find pictures and a comment about the clash, shared by @AnipokeFandom.

Recall that it is very close to the arrival of Pokémon Explorations on the K2 channel, and that Pikachu could finally evolve into Raichu.