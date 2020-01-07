Pokémon Adventures reveals an unexpected correlation between two characters

Share it:

In addition to the animated series, the manga also Pokémon explore the adventures of pocket monsters, through a screenplay that expands the narrative of video games and that, as in this case, offers unpublished details on the lore of the series.

The narrative arc of Sun and Moon, in fact, has revealed a curiosity about the link between two protagonists, who turned out to be sisters. As you can learn from the tweet at the bottom of the news, the female protagonist of the Diamond and Pearl arch – Platinum – she has a younger sister, who is none other than Moon, introduced in the Alola saga.

We know that she is not a native of the Alola region, she went there only to cure her sister's Piplup, hit by dangerous poisoning. In fact, her dream is to become a poison-type expert. She holds a doctorate surprisingly acquired at the age of six, while at the age of 10 she became a pharmacist.

During this time he causes his sister's Piplup to be poisoned, that can only heal by visiting the Alola archipelago, containing specific materials for the preparation of the necessary medicine.

As for Platinum, however, the character appears for the first time in the manga in the arc of Diamond and Pearl, presented as a member of the ancient Berlitz house, a powerful family in the Sinnoh region with a history of around two hundred years.

It is very insightful and has a vast culture thanks to the numerous books read during his childhood, and during his adventure he will use this knowledge to shed light on the myths of the Sinnoh region.

The legendary Pokémon Mewtwo turns into a Saiyan in a brilliant illustration. Recently, The Pokémon Gene, along with its fellow Mew, received a new action figure.