Platinum Games confirms that it will not be purchased by Microsoft and will remain independent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There has been a lot of talks lately about the possibility that Microsoft is planning to buy new studios. And one of the ones that rang the loudest was PlatinumGames. Of course, a very sound purchase in case it occurred. However, it is highly unlikely that this will happen.

More than anything because it has been the Japanese company itself that has denied that this can happen. And not only because they want to remain independent, but also because it confirms that there has never been any kind of rapprochement or negotiation. Read on if you want to know more details.

The information has come from Atsushi Inaba, the main producer of PlatinumGames. Everything, through a talk he has had with VGC. And it is surprising how resoundingly he has denied the rumors, going so far as to say that they are crazy. Especially since he has remarked that the intention of the study is to continue his path towards self-publishing.

This is what he has commented on the matter: “I read some rumors that Xbox wanted to buy PlatinumGames, and I thought, ‘people on the internet write the craziest things,’ because that conversation hasn’t come to our doorstep at all. That said, we are not Microsoft, so we are not We know what’s going on behind their doors, we don’t know if they had any ideas about it. We haven’t had conversations like that, but I think even if it was a possibility, we’re now going to a more independent desktop publishing. “.

Finally, Inaba has also explained one of the reasons why the studio does not want to work for other companies in the future: “It is not that we are not interested in Microsoft, but if the relationship were to work under its direction, I think that would be the opposite of what we are trying to do now and limit our possibilities. I think we would be against any opportunity that would limit our freedom.”.

What do you think? Do you want to see what Platinum Games is capable of doing without limitations or orders from third parties?