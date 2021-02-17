Planet Manga: torna in Italia Sing “Yesterday” for Me di Kei Toume

In our country it will soon be available, under the label Planet Manga by Panini Comics, one of the most successful works by manga artist Kei Toume. Let’s go into more detail.

Sing “Yesterday” for Me is the title of the series published by Shueisha since 1997 and composed by 11 volumes which in April 2020 received an animated adaptation from Crunchyroll. The work tells the exciting story of Rikuo Uozumi, a boy who works in a convenience store and does not have clear ideas about path he would like to take in life. The environment he frequents every day to earn a living, however, is an excellent meeting point of all kinds, among which two particular girls stand out.

The story arrived in our country already in 2012 with the title Sing “Yesterday” for Me, but it was soon interrupted. From February 18, 2021 however Panini Comics, as already announced during the Lucca Changes 2020, will begin the publication of the entire series in full version adopting the international title. The books will be sold at a price of € 7.00 and will be equipped with dust jacket and interiors in both black and white and color.

This will therefore be an opportunity to be able to recover the manga again Located in Toume. What do you think about it? Will you buy this work? Let us know with a comment.

Finally, for those interested, I report our review of the anime Sing “Yesterday” for Me.