Planet Manga announces Nana Mobile Book Reloaded Edition: release scheduled for June

Two years ago Planet Manga announced the return of Nana, the legendary manga by Ai Yazawa now available in Italian comics in a new “Reloaded” edition. In case you are a fan of the series, you will be happy to know that soon you will be able to get your hands on the Fanbook too “Nana Mobile Book“, as the publisher has just announced its return.

The Fanbook will take the name of Nana Mobile Book Reloaded Edition, and as the name suggests will be part of the new edition distributed by Planet Manga starting from 2019. For this reason, the publishing house has announced that the book will be available only by purchasing the second box set of the homonymous edition, which will include Volumes 13 to 21. Below you can take a look at the post with all the details.

However, Planet Manga’s surprises don’t stop there. The publisher indeed intends to announce new series later in the week, and Nana’s Fanbook is just the appetizer of everything we will see in the next few days. Speaking of news, we take this opportunity to remind you that a few days ago the new edition of Death Note was also presented, also coming out in June.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this Fanbook? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!