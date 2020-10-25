Picard, Riker and Troi Prequel Officially Announced!

Star Trek: Picard has reported Jonathan Frakes as William Riker e Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and now the popularity of the two characters will result in an official prequel.

An upcoming prequel novel by Star Trek: Picard titled Star Trek: Picard – The Dark Neil will reveal their life aboard the USS Titan and their role in the events that occurred after the attack on Mars. The story was written by veteran Star Trek author James Swallow (Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself) and represents the second tie-in of Star Trek: Picard after Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope.

It will go on sale in January, here is the official synopsis: “The Alpha quadrant is in crisis. Within the United Federation of Planets, a terrorist attack on the shipyards of Mars has resulted in the blocking of all relief efforts for millions of Romulans facing an impending supernova. But when the USS Titan becomes embroiled in a catastrophic accident on the border of the Romulan Federation, Captain William Riker, his family and crew find themselves trapped between the shocking secrets of an enigmatic alien species and the deadly agenda of a ruthless Tal. Operational Shiar. Forced into a cautious alliance with a Romulan starship commander, Riker and his crew must uncover the truth to stop a devastating attack – but one wrong move could plunge the entire sector into conflict!“

Fans first saw the USS Titan in the season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks, given that in Star Trek: Picard Riker returns to service aboard a new ship, the USS Zheng He.

