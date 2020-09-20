Perry Mason Review: A historical return that is half convincing

It was a courageous choice to make HBO back to to bring back to life a historical and immortal figure like Perry Mason, in what is in effect one of the most curious Sky releases of September. And curiously, the miraculous rebirth is one of the themes addressed by this first season, even if explored in a way so different from the very real and noir mood of the series, that it makes us suspect that it is basically nothing more than a sort of elaborate metaphor. Apart from suggestions, the task was by no means easy: it was necessary to juggle like the best tightrope walker in the world between the need to modernize such an icon of the small and large screen without creating friction, forcing or inconsistency with its history. It is a name with a heavy legacy; this is indisputable and under the eyes of all.

So posing as a prequel that covers a period of time that has never been explored either literally or on screen is and remains a brilliant intuition. There is space and possibility to invent, to do something new. Is every aspect taken care of to perfection? No, not even remotely. Does that make Perry Mason’s return to the scene a disappointing product? Even here, not even remotely.

Prohibition, Hollywood and noir

Back in 1932 Perry Mason (a monumental Matthew Rhys) was just a private detective in disarray: alcoholic despite prohibition, unable to procure interesting cases or constant sources of income and with the imminent risk of losing the family farm once and for all. The turning point comes when a longtime friend, the willing lawyer EB (John Lithgow), hires him to investigate the case that is upsetting Los Angeles, namely the kidnapping and subsequent cold-blooded murder of a newborn.

A real hysterical hunt for the killer begins and Mason becomes embroiled in a maddening intrigue in which everyone just wants to close the case as soon as possible for their own personal gain, from the corrupt and inefficient police to the DA himself.

The huge difference between the new and the old is immediately evident Perry Mason: the series aired on Sky Atlantic is not – at least for over half the season – a pure legal drama, but a detective stratified by noir hues and very raw tones. And it is equally evident that the productive efforts have focused on making the atmosphere and the case itself in line with this drift. The Los Angeles that you admire – there is no more suitable verb; it is a masterful reconstruction – chromatically dominated by an infinite gray scale, in direct contrast, for example, to the bucolic Mason farmhouse.

It is a dirty, depraved, immoral city; profoundly racist despite the glittering facade of a Hollywood and its ever-growing erratic lifestyles. You feel danger, discrimination and, more often than not, the powerlessness to change things at every step, because every citizen has already chosen which side to take sides – and honesty is a rare virtue. If there is a single aspect in which Perry Mason it excels significantly, it is beyond doubt the environmental narrative that almost alone is worth the price of the ticket, just saying.

A series that is too bipolar

Where uncertainty reigns supreme is instead on the more regular narrative, punctuated by conversations and events. And from this point of view Perry Mason it is probably one of the most bizarre series you will see in 2020, as it is capable of passing in very few scenes from total calm to maximum cruising speed. A decisive space is obviously dedicated to investigations far from legitimate of Mason and his aide Pete (Shea Whigham), which on the one hand represent a further and brilliant display of environmental narrative and on the other are full of small subtleties.

In detective stories, in general, there are always dialogues that take the viewer by the hand at every step, summarizing the investigations up to that point and continuously interrupting the natural rhythm of events. Perry Mason rejects such forcing e leaves many things in the hands of the public, who has to put together the pieces by himself and form his own theories until the season finale. An intuition with amazing results, which dramatically increases the emotional involvement and leaves that perennial feeling of uncertainty scene after scene, which for the tension of a thriller is vital and is one of the most successful tools to make us feel close and thrilled by the mystery.

If this is then joined by a trio of protagonists characterized excellently and dominated – predictably – by the stature and growth of Mason, the ingredients for a potential masterpiece are all there. But these elements rarely combine perfectly and unfortunately only in precise moments these extraordinary qualities emerge. The cumbersome problem, which then gives way to the other perplexities, is a pace managed in a mediocre way, almost nil for a good half of the season, with pachydermic episodes, only to explode later. We often repeat that the low rhythm is not in itself a defect regardless: it is rather when it unbalances the narrative of an entire season – with infinite repeated ups and downs – and not when, for example, it serves as a natural pause or a preparatory arc. .

In the case of Perry Mason the calm would have been perfectly justified had it been used to introduce crucial secondary characters and that’s where the series collapses. There is simply not a single character present, aside from Mason himself, Della (Juliet Rylance) e Drake (Chris Chalk), characterized worthily. They are no longer characters, they are mere narrative functions that push the show towards the right – and genuinely excellent – plot points, although devoid of any personality. Therefore they are unable to sustain e carry the weight of a raw, decisive and strong weave. Perry Mason then he comes out of his renewed debut with an absolute baggage of certainties and potential, but also devoid of balance.