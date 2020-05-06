Entertainment

Paradise Lost Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything You Should Know

May 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
Possible Premier date of Paradise Lost Season 2 

Paradise Lost season is a romantic and interesting show that turns around the southern family. Season 1 was nice to engage the audience for knowing about what happens next. With the happy ending of Paradise Lost Season 1, the audience is keen to watch the Paradise Lost Season 2 very soon. Guys, Paradise Lost Season 1 was aired recently on 13 April 2020 that consisted of max 10 episodes, and all the episodes were landed on the same day. Stay tuned guys; Paradise Lost Season 2 is coming next year in 2021.

Have a look on the cast of Paradise Lost Season 2

 When Paradise Lost Seasons are loved too much by youths, it is an important point to note that who acts nicely in the show. We all are excited to know that who will play roles in Paradise Lost Season 2 so here is a list of them-

  • Bridget Regan acts as Frances Forsythe
  • Josh Hartnett acts as Yates
  • Regan’s identity in the show is Agent Carter
  • Elaine Hendrix playing the role of Devoe Shifflet
  • Silas Weir Mitchell playing a role of Boyd

What you should know about Paradise Lost Season 2 

If you have seen 1 season of Paradise Lost, you can imagine what will happen next. As we all know that Paradise Lost Season is introducing a psychiatrist who turns to bishop and Mississippi with her hubby Yates and two children. Yates’s dad owns a growing company, Yates try to revert to Bishop as CEO. Apart from this, there may be 2 mysteries too for her patient Boyd. Once Boyd was the friend of Yates and consisting of some bad scenarios.

