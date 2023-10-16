Painter of The Night Chapter 129 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Welcome to approximately Painter of the Night Chapter 129 of our blog! In this long-awaited addition, we learn more about the intricate lives of Na-yum, the pornographic painter, as well as Kim Ho-rang, the wealthy man who assisted him.

Fans anxiously anticipate the next chapter of this captivating story. Painter of the Night has become a few of the most popular BL series over the past few decades due to its gripping storyline and well-developed characters.

In the upcoming Painter of the Night Chapter 114, the boys’ romance will continue.

Young artist Na-Kyum is the protagonist within the Korean novel Painter of the Night. When it comes to depicting men with sensuality, he excels.

Several of his paintings have been published anonymously, but he has otherwise abandoned art.

Seungho, a young patrician, kidnaps and makes them his personal painter, upending his existence.

Seungho discovers that Baek Na-Kyum is the artist who created those provocative paintings. Kisaeng adopted him as an infant and cared for him as her own.

Since early infancy, he has possessed artistic talent, and he frequently depicted men engaging in sodomy in his earliest paintings. Instead of drawing, Na-Kyum now spends his time imbibing.

Painter of The Night Chapter 129 Release Date

Fans anxiously anticipate Chapter 129 of Painter of the Night. After the events of Chapter 124, every person is eager to find out what transpires next in this captivating manga.

Thankfully, the publication date for Chapter 129 was recently announced. Chapter 129 of Painter of the Night is expected to be released on November 3, 2023, at varying times depending on your time zone.

Painter of The Night Chapter 129 Plot

In Chapter 127 of Painter and the Night, strange occurrences make Seungho’s relationship with his father increasingly problematic than before.

Seungho is separated from his father in order for them to have one final encounter, but Seungho is unaware of what his father is arranging for him.

The reader is tense as a result of the uncertainty and dread caused by this event. They are anxious to learn what occurs to our protagonist.

The familial relationships of Seungho are deteriorating, revealing deeper levels of disagreement and challenge as time passes.

As the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that Seungho’s voyage toward discovering love and discover himself is just beginning.

Then he guides Seungho with a corner where he positions the cap on his head. A tender kiss then followed.

Previously in Painter of the Night, Seungho as well as Na-Kyum go shopping for clothing. In-Hun assures Na-Kyum who he is grateful and will return momentarily to retrieve him.

He was altering his attire when he learned that there was going to be a parade. Seungho observed his happiness and inquired whether he was pleased with Jung In-Hun’s success.

Na-Kyum responds with tears in his eyes that he had always imagined himself leading the procession from the farthest corner.

And now, with Seungho’s hand in his, there’s was a distinct difference; he was so ecstatic that he was crying.

By racing over to embrace Na-Kyum, In-Hun interrupted their intimate moment. He expressed his delight at finally meeting Na-Kyum and stated that he had some news to share with him.

Seungho’s facial expressions reveal his resentment over Na-Kyun’s acceptance of In-Hun’s headpiece.

In private, Na-Kyum reveals to Seungho that he seized In-Hun’s headwear because he believed it would appear better on him.

