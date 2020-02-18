General News

 P.J. Dillon is the director of photography for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Capture of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2020) in the Super Bowl spot

While his shooting is still running, having recently left Atlanta we discovered the person in charge of exercising the function of director of photography for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the first Marvel Studios series for the Disney + streaming service.

As he confirmed himself, P.J. Dillon He is in charge of filming this series that will follow the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the important events of "Avengers: Endgame". In your resume you have 29 episodes of "Vikings" and several of "Game of Thrones".

Thanks to SuperBowl we have recently had our first look at Marvel fiction and, therefore, our first contact with the work Dillon is doing.

Director Kari Skogland is directing the six episodes of the season being supervised by Malcolm Spellman who acts as a showrunner. In addition to the return of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan we have the return of Daniel Brühl as Zemo, this time with an aspect more similar to that of the cartoons, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Via information | The GWW

