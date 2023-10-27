Ouran High School Host Club Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most iconic after-school anime series is Ouran High School Host Club. Since the early 2000s, many anime viewers’ favorite memory is of seeing Haruhi Fujioka embrace her job as a presenter and get into all sorts of funny escapades. To the point that we still can’t get enough of reading about Haruhi and Tamaki’s next romantic adventure. Why hasn’t the anime adapted the rest of the manga yet? Will the clamor of the fans ever lead to a clear premiere date for Ouran High School Host Club Season 2?

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Renewal Status

Club de Hóstes del Colegio Ouran TV series produced by Bones (My Hero Academia, Noragami Season 3, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, and Godzilla) and directed by Takuya Igarashi (Soul Eater, Bungo Stray Dogs).

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of Ouran High School Host Club Season 2, despite the fact that the first season is over. Official details for Ouran High School Host Club season 2 have yet to be announced, however, a 2020 premiere was previously announced. However, there has been no news about this. The work had been put on hold because of the epidemic.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Release Date

Almost a decade has gone by since the April 5, 2006, launch of the first season of Ouran High School Host Club. After many years, a live-action TV series with the same name premiered on TBS in Japan on July 22, 2011, making the anime series obsolete. A live-action movie, which would serve as a continuation of the TV series, was revealed during a fan gathering on August 25 of the same year. The film adaptation, with the same performers from the TV show, premiered on March 17, 2012.

Despite this, there has been no confirmation of a Season 2 for the anime series. Given that most anime series are renewed every five years, this is really disappointing. However, if the producers are interested in making a second season, there is enough of material to draw from. If the anime gets renewed, which is quite improbable, we may be looking at a 2024 premiere for Ouran High School Host Club Season 2. As soon as we get additional information, we will provide an update here.

Ouran High School Host Club Story

Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at Ouran Academy, a top private school for affluent kids in Bunkyo, Tokyo, is the protagonist of the comedy series. Haruhi, in search of a peaceful place to study, discovers the Third Music Room, where a group of six male students known as the Host Club meet to host themed parties, engage in sexually suggestive discussion, and generally harass the female “clients” who frequent their establishment.

When they first meet, Haruhi breaks an expensive antique vase and has to pay for the damage by doing errands for the club. The piece was worth around $60,000 at the time. Her short hair, slouchy clothes, and gender-ambiguous visage first fool the hosts into thinking she is a male student.

However, as they see her perform, they discover she is a female and that she is a “natural” at entertaining the female guests. As a result, they plan to “promote” her into the Host Club so that she may pay off her loans by attracting a certain number of customers before she graduates, all while keeping her gender and their developing affection for her a secret from the rest of the student population.

Ouran High School Host Club Characters

Haruhi Fujioka is a freshman in college. Due to the fact that she receives financial aid to attend college, she belongs to the common class.

is a freshman in college. Due to the fact that she receives financial aid to attend college, she belongs to the common class. Tamaki is the prince and king of the hosting club. Tamaki, a sophomore, was the privileged offspring of Ouran Academy’s affluent chairman.

is the prince and king of the hosting club. Tamaki, a sophomore, was the privileged offspring of Ouran Academy’s affluent chairman. Kyoya was the club’s vice president and a very hip person. Kyoya is the unofficial club matriarch. Kyoya was a sophomore in high school. Kyoya’s father was a huge hospital management conglomerate in Japan.

was the club’s vice president and a very hip person. Kyoya is the unofficial club matriarch. Kyoya was a sophomore in high school. Kyoya’s father was a huge hospital management conglomerate in Japan. Hikaru and Kaoru Hitachi are the club’s most mischievous twins; they represent an unspoken but deeply felt bond between brothers. The sons of fashion designers, are Haruhi’s classmates.

are the club’s most mischievous twins; they represent an unspoken but deeply felt bond between brothers. The sons of fashion designers, are Haruhi’s classmates. Mitsukuni Haninozuka, aka “Honey,” was the club’s senior member and portrayed Lolita, a young boy.

was the club’s senior member and portrayed Lolita, a young boy. Takeshi (or Mori) is the senior member of the group. He was the second-oldest and was always the one to keep to himself.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Plot

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 may go in one of two directions. The first will be an adaptation of volumes 8–13, picking off where Season 1 left off. There are a ton of entertaining tales in these collections, like Reiko’s attempt to use magic to woo Hunny, the hosts challenging the American Football Club to a game, and Haruhi and Tamaki’s budding romance. The remaining hosts who like Haruhi will eventually catch up to her.

The second is, as was previously suggested, to do a remake instead of Season 2. Since Season 1 has been out for nearly 15 years, it would be really helpful if the full story was explained again. There is a lot of material in the manga that wasn’t included that may be properly adapted for a remake.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Trailer

The second season has not been confirmed, so if you haven’t seen it yet, you should catch up on the first by viewing the trailer.

Where to watch Ouran High School Host Club?

Depending on where you live, you can watch the first season of Ouran High School Host Club on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Netflix. If the program is prohibited in your country on all of these platforms, you may still watch it via a virtual private network.