Berserk Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the manga of the same name, the anime series Berserk (or Beruseruku in Japanese) is a violent, fantasy show. The manga series, created by Kentarou Miura and continuing to this day, debuted on April 25, 1989. The Conviction narrative arc from the manga was turned into an anime television series in 1997. After more than a decade, in 2012 and 2013, a trilogy of anime films based on the manga’s Gold Age plot arc was released.

Berserk Season 3

Part one, named Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen I: Haou no Tamago, was published on February 4, 2012, while parts two and three, titled Doldrey Kouryaku and Kourin, were released on June 23, 2012, and February 1, 2013, accordingly. Season 1 of Berserk aired on July 1, 2016, after the announcement of a new anime television series chronicling events after the Gold Age narrative arc.

The show’s animation style was critiqued, yet it nevertheless managed to connect with fans of the brand and was revived for a second season, which debuted on April 7, 2017. Since then, viewers have been hoping for Season 3 news, and here is all we know thus far.

Berserk Season 3 Renewal Status

There has been no official word regarding a third season of Berserk. No fresh adaptations of the famous manga series have been shown since the second season premiered five years ago. Sadly, the manga’s creator, Kentar Miura, passed away in 2021 without completing the narrative. We now understand that the manga will continue, but its destiny as animation remains unknown.

The next paragraphs will detail what we know and don’t know about a third season of Berserk. Learn all there is to know about this interesting anime series that has developed a cult following throughout the globe since its debut, including when it could be released, whether there is a trailer, and what the plot might include.

Berserk Season 3 Release Date

A premiere date for Season 3 of Berserk cannot be set without confirmation of production. There has been no news about a third season since its second broadcast. Despite this, we can confidently predict that the anime will return in 2024.

The recent seasons’ poor reaction provides compelling evidence against renewing the show for a third season. But hey, nothing’s impossible, and that holds particularly true in the world of anime, where we find ourselves smack dab in the midst of one of the most prosperous times in its history.

Berserk Story

In this installment, we get to see more of Guts’ “Black Swordsman” persona, which was briefly seen in the pilot episode of the 1997 TV series and the climax of the Golden Age Arc movies.

Guts was a wandering mercenary until the mercenary organization known as the Band of the Hawk took him in and raised him as one of their own. He battled with them until their wounded leader, Griffith, sacrificed them so that he could join God’s Hand and fulfill his ambition of establishing his own kingdom. Only Guts and his beloved Casca survived the “Eclipse” ceremony, and Casca eventually went insane and forgot all she had seen and experienced.

But they bore markings that served only to draw in malevolent spirits and other such creatures. Guts left Casca in the care of the blacksmith Godo and his adoptive daughter Erica, and Rickert, the only Hawk who wasn’t there during the Eclipse, in order to track down and assassinate Griffith, the leader of the God Hand’s Apostles. Years have passed, and an elf called Puck has joined Guts on his pursuit as the God-Hand-awaited events finally begin to take place.

Berserk Cast

Guts: Hiroaki Iwanaga(Japanese); Kaiji Tang(English)

Griffith/Femto: Takahiro Sakurai(Japanese); Steve Cannon(English)

Casca: Toa Yukinari(Japanese); Karen Strassman(English)

Puck: Kaoru Mizuhara(Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams(English)

Farnese: Yoko Hikasa(Japanese); Erica Lindbeck(English)

Serpico: Kazuyuki Okitsu(Japanese); Max Mittelman(English)

Isidro: Hiro Shimono(Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer(English)

Schierke: Chiwa Saito(Japanese);Mela Lee(English)

Ivalera: Satomi Arai(Japanese); Tara Sands(English)

Nosferatu Zodd: Kenta Miyake(Japanese); Imari Williams(English)

Skull Knight: Akio Otsuka(Japanese); Taylor Henry(English)

Grunbeld: Kiyoyuki Yanada(Japanese); Paul St. Peter(English)

Locus: Shougo Nakamura(Japanese); D. C. Douglas(English)

Rakshas: Masashi Nogawa(Japanese); Frank Todaro(English)

Sonia: Yoshino Nanjo(Japanese); Skyler Davenport(English)

Mule Wolflame: Mitsuki Saiga(Japanese); Griffin Burns(English)

Narrator: Unsho Ishizuka(Japanese); Jake Eberle(English)

Slan: Miyuki Sawashiro(Japanese); Allegra Clark(English)

Charlotte: Aki Toyosaki(Japanese); Gina Bowes(English)

Silat: Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese); Lex Lang(English)

Berserk Season 3 Plot

The Falcon of the Millennium Empire storyline is expected to come to a close in season 3. The band will try to locate a ship that can carry them to Skellig. The Vandimion family will have a heartfelt conversation that might become violent if Guts is challenged to a fight. While locals anticipate an imperial declaration of war against the Holy See, they are aware that Kushan Empire forces have invaded their town.

After defeating Kushan’s army, Guts will form an alliance with Zodd to take on Ganishka. A rip in the astral plane will open at the beginning of the conflict. A “world transformation,” in which the natural world becomes dominant over the supernatural, will be the result. This will lead to disaster for Guts and open the door for mythological creatures to operate openly in our world. That would mark the start of Griffith’s rule over the Falconian Empire.

Where to watch Berserk Season 3?

As was to be anticipated, there is currently no way to view season three of Berserk since there has been no season three of Berserk to watch. Crunchyroll, the greatest anime-related site on the Internet, aired the first two seasons worldwide, while Funimation, which specializes in dubbing anime, broadcast the series in dubbed form. If a third season ever airs, it will likely also be streamed by these two companies. You’re in luck if you can’t read Japanese and want to see Berserk since it has been dubbed in English by some very skilled performers.