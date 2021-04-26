Oscar 2021: Youn Yuh-jung is the best supporting actress for ‘Minari. Family history’

Youn Yuh-jung has been awarded as the best supporting actress at the Oscars 2021 for ‘Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘, in which she plays a somewhat peculiar grandmother. The actress makes Oscar history as the first performance by an award-winning person from Korea. Probably one of the funniest moments of the gala, when she has been fascinated by receiving the award from Brad Pitt.

The veteran actress has imposed on Maria Bakalova, for ‘Borat, movie film sequel’, Glenn Close, for ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’, Olivia Colman, for ‘The father’, and Amanda Seyfried, for ‘Mank’, Youn Yuh-jung, thanks to his excellent performance in ‘Minari. Family history‘.

Olivia Colman’s work on ‘The father‘It was taking more shape, but Youn Yuh-jung’s win at the Actors Guild Awards and BAFTAs ranked her as a big favorite. The South Korean actress has a career that spans almost 40 years behind her, both in film and on television; However, she is best known for being the protagonist of ‘Woman of Fire’ (1971), which earned her an award at Sitges and The Housemaid (2010).