One-Punch Man: a parody video turns Saitama and Sonic into Mario and Sonic the Hodgehog!

The second season of One-Punch Man has received more than a few criticisms, while the first, animated by Studio Madhouse, still stands today as one of the best in recent years. Fans still dedicate many tributes to the first part of the television series, and recently a fan made video has started to become popular on social media.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the parody video made by the South American animator Joao Leal, in which Saitama and Sonic are replaced by the two Nintendo video game stars: Super Mario and Sonic the Hodgehog. In addition to the name of the rest, the power of the blue hedgehog has more than a few similarities to that of the One-Punch Man villain, since both can count on a supersonic speed.

The parody shows Sonic intent on fighting Super Mario to prove the superiority of his video game series. The video is subtitled in English and has even been shared by some important American sites like Comicbook. At the bottom you will find the link to take a look at the Instagram profile of the animator.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the video? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you take the opportunity to read our review of One-Punch Man 2.