One-Punch Man 132: the manga returns with the sexy and stratospheric clash with Psykos

A very long wait was needed for review One-Punch Man, but in the end chapter 132 was made. Yusuke Murata had dedicated himself to redesigning some old chapters on the occasion of future developments presented by ONE and to improve some things that would later arrive in tankobon.

But now we can finally say this waiting phase is over and throw ourselves in One-Punch Man 132. As you will remember, there was a clash between Psykos and Tatsumaki in sexy but also deadly hues considering the power of both contenders. After a first phase held underground, Tatsumaki pulled Psykos into its new form after it merged with Orochi.

Now both are outside but Psykos is absorbing energy from nearby living to amplify their power. And it proves it with a wide-ranging attack that destroys part of the planet and creates irreparable damage, with gods masterful drawings by Yusuke Murata presented with a series of double tables.

From below, Genos and King watch the scene while Tatsumaki comes out a little battered from the blow. It seems that, from the speech that is made later, Psykos also know Fubuki and how the two sisters chose the wrong way to use their psychic powers. However Tatsumaki replies that it is stupid to aspire to absorb all forms of life to become the only one in the universe.

Then continue the battle with Psykos which this time also unleashes Orochi's power. Will Tatsumaki manage to annihilate the enemy of this One-Punch Man saga?