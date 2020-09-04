ONE PIECE: unveiled two splendid figures dedicated to Inuarashi and Nekomamushi

Share it:

Among the countless franchises that have managed to establish themselves strongly within our beloved industry, one is in particular ONE PIECE, an epic that in the course of these long decades has managed to win the attention of an immense audience, including readers and spectators all over the world.

Given the great fame obtained by the series, which has grown over time through countless parallel productions, including animated films, spin-offs, video games and much more, numerous companies have decided to join the fray through the creation of themed gadgets designed to attract the attention of the most avid collectors, products often dedicated to the most famous characters in the series so as to be able to aim at as vast a user base as possible.

The guys from Butt & Milos Studio, however, preferred to follow an unusual path, revealing to the public two new ONE PIECE themed figures dedicated to Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, characters who, although appreciated by many, represent “niche” figures compared to many other well-known faces of the brand. As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, both works are characterized by great attention to detail, with a final result that is nothing short of fantastic. As revealed by the company, the two products can already be pre-ordered for a price of about 160 euros each, while the release has been set for the first months of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently Eiichiro Oda returned to talk about ONE PIECE and, in particular, its ending. Moreover, Oda has also recently “loaded” the fans for the imminent release of the 100th volume of ONE PIECE.