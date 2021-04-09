ONE PIECE 1009: unveiled the plan to separate Big Mom and Kaido

Between the pages of ONE PIECE continues one of the most incredible clashes that readers have ever witnessed which, in addition to showing numerous powerful techniques, presents the implementation of an ingenious plan aimed at simplifying the combat of ours. Let’s go into more detail.

While inside Onigashima numerous battles take place, on the roof of the island the alliance made up of Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kidd and Killer is intent on taking down the two emperors Kaido and Big Mom whose strength is clearly superior to that of any enemy faced so far in the manga. The overwhelming presence of the two pirates was recently represented in a ONE PIECE themed artwork by a fan and currently readers are wondering how the protagonists will be able to defeat the tremendous opponents. However in the recent chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s work the members of the worst of generations have shown that they have numerous tricks up their sleeves by implementing a plan thanks to which they have succeeded in separare Big Mom by Kaido thus facilitating the fight against the two.

The tactic began when Kidd, through his power, created a scrap cube inside which Law managed to transport Zeus. Killer subsequently lashed out at Napoleon while Zoro started slicing Prometheus repeatedly preventing him from assembling again. With three Big Mom homeys engaged, the captain of the Pirates of Kidd was able to exploit the magnetism against the woman by sending her into the air and later, thanks to the intervention of Law who hit her with a rock, she began to falls from the island towards the sea, apparently remaining without any possibility of salvation.

What do you think of this plan? Do you think the protagonists have been successful in defeating the powerful empress? Please let us know by leaving us a comment.

Finally, remember that the new chapter of ONE PIECE seems to have heralded a battle between ninja.