ONE PIECE: the release of Volume 97 slips, in Italy it will arrive in 2021

Just two months have passed since ONE PIECE's Volume 96 debut in Japan, and fans are looking forward to expanding their collection with the next releases. Apparently, however, fans will have to wait a little longer than expected before getting their hands on the new Volume, since they are expected delays due to Covid.

A few hours ago it is indeed, it was officially announced that the distribution of Volume 97 will not take place in July or August as estimated by most fans, but starting next September 4th. The delay will obviously also cause various difficulties for Star Comics, which will therefore publish the Volume in question in the 2021 forwarded.

Volume 97 will presumably include chapters 975 to 984, distributed from March 20 to the end of June. In Italy Volume 94 was published a week ago, and the next release is tentatively scheduled for the month of October.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that a few days ago the spoilers of the ONE PIECE chapter 982 were published and that the return of the anime could be announced in the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.