ONE PIECE: the Gear 5th and the final duel with Kaido in an epic fan-animation

As the Wano Saga slowly approaches its climax, some fans of ONE PIECE they took the opportunity to imagine in advance the outcome of the battle between Luffy and Kaido in a fan-made animation complete with a manifestation of the Geart 5th.

As the emperor prepares to upset the world in chapter 985, fans of the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda continue to support the franchise through the winning weapon of creativity. In this case, the protagonist of the last stroke of genius was him Loki study who, through a fan-animation, has reinterpreted it clash between the Mugiwara captain and Kaido.

The epic battle in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, begins with the clear disadvantage of Luffy against the deadly Emperor who throws the captain of the Straw Hat crew away. Thanks to the intervention of Gekko Moria, Luffy manages to unlock the Gear 5th and to evolve the Haki in a variant with a golden shape, with a consequent reversal of the advantage in favor of the ambitious pirate.

However, before referring to the video, we remind you that among our pages it is possible to recover the spoilers of chapter 985 of ONE PIECE. And you, instead, what do you think of this fan-made animation, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.