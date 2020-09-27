ONE PIECE, the countdown continues: the new illustration by Oda is dedicated to Brook

With the release of chapter 991 of ONE PIECE we are slightly closer to the long-awaited publication number 1000, coveted for years by the author Eiichiro Oda. Most likely the mangaka can’t wait to reach this historic milestone, which is why he arrived on time a few moments ago. the countdown update.

For those of you who are not aware of it, we remember that the author had published, in conjunction with the release of chapter 990, a first illustration dedicated to Jinbe. There are now nine chapters missing to reach number 1000, and considering that the latest artwork depicts Brook, we can assume that Oda has decided to dedicate all ten to the members of the Straw Hat crew, from the most recent member to its founder. The next image should therefore be dedicated to Franky.

ONE PIECE is currently in the narrative arc of Wano, which apparently could be the penultimate of the story. After its conclusion, the author should finally show the ONE PIECE itself, which apparently will not be an abstract concept, but a real treasure. However, we will hardly see the Wano Saga end before the end of 2021.

