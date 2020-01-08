ONE PIECE: Oda corrects an important detail about Shanks the Red

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The mythological work of Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE, is full of characters with unquestionable charm. Shanks the Red, without any doubt, holds one of the most emblematic and interesting appealing of the entire franchise, thanks to the profound aura of mystery that lies behind its imposing personality.

After telling the story of ONE PIECE's final island, sensei took the opportunity to correct an error in chapter 957. Or, even better, to an inconsistency that arose between the same chapter and the information provided by Vivre Card by Shanks. In particular, as the well-known portal reveals Library of Ohara, this would confirm a detail that is forgotten by most.

The rise to Shanks Emperorin fact, it is still a mystery of the franchise, and until the release of chapter 957 it was given for certain that it had reached its place alongside Whitebeard, Big Mom and Kaido before meeting Luffy. Instead, the well-known captain of the "Pirates of the Red" became Emperor only after the phantom encounter with the protagonist. This apparent simple detail, however, raises a spontaneous question: as a result of which event Shanks joined the 4 Emperors?

Within the next 5 years, as evidenced by this revelation, we will know what allowed Shanks to become one of the most powerful and enigmatic Pirates of this mammoth masterpiece. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this mysterious event? Tell us your opinion with a comment below.