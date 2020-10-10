ONE PIECE: Nico Robin comes to life in a particular low-cost cosplay

The success of ONE PIECE , the pirate epic signed Eiichiro Oda which has just turned 23 years of publication, it is not unusual to find fans all over the world ready to create phenomenal fanarts, and of course also take on the role of Mugiwara, which happened recently in an exhilarating cheap cosplay.

In recent months we have seen many cosplay made by the user known on Instagram as @lowcostcosplayth, characterized by games of perspective, the presence of fruit and vegetables, and by elements with negligible costs, as the name of the profile itself suggests, and this time to be “victim” of these particular interpretations was Nico Robin.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, shared by @MundoKame, the nice fan after wearing a wig and glasses with red lenses, he placed his cat in front of the camera, recreating the pose of a beautiful image of the Straw Hat pirate archaeologist. The result cannot be called faithful, but it still remains a fun homage to the former Miss All Sunday.

Recall that Weekly Shonen Jump has presented a preview of what we will see in chapter 992 of ONE PIECE, and we leave you to the previews of the next episodes of the anime on the outbreak of the great war of Wano.