ONE PIECE: Nami is back in the kunoichi outfit thanks to a Loserchan cosplay

Wano is a saga of ONE PIECE that has been with us for some time. After the Dressrosa and Whole Cake Island sagas that separated the crew, this time the Mugiwara are all together and have adapted for the occasion with their new outfits. Who stands out the most, needless to say, is there beautiful Nami.

The navigator of the ONE PIECE protagonists has changed her dress several times over the last 90 chapters, but in recent times we often saw her in a kunoichi costume, made thanks to Kin’emon’s transformative power. Always sexy even without the intervention of the samurai who had made the dress even less opaque, Nami shows herself with a blue kimono and some white floral motifs, plus a belt on the waist.

Loserchan decided to carry out this Nami cosplay with two photos, as you can see below through the Reddit post that immediately went viral in the ONE PIECE section. The long orange hair has been tied with a blue bow while the rest of the dress follows Nami’s version of Wano.

It is not the only one Us that we have presented to you recently: the beautiful navigator has also shown herself in the Awesomi cosplay on the Alabasta theme. But the biggest expectation is to see who will play her in ONE PIECE live action, with some voices that seem to take Emily Rudd for granted in the role of Nami.