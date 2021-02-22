ONE PIECE: Marco shows off his power in this acrylic painting artwork

During the years of publication of ONE PIECE the author, Eiichiro Oda, introduced us to numerous characters endowed with particular powers. Among these is Marco, a powerful pirate capable of transforming himself into a phoenix to whom an artist has decided to dedicate his work.

The first appearance of the man dates back to the narrative arc of the island of Jaya in which he was shown aboard the ship of White beard, his powers were revealed later during the war of Marineford when, together with his companions and Luffy’s group, he tried to save Ace from execution.

He ingested a mythological Zoo Zoo Devil Fruit or the Avis Avis model fruit phoenix which allows him to transform into the legendary flaming bird. Thanks to the resulting skills it is also able to use the fire it is composed of for heal any wound it was inflicted on him making his power similar if not superior to that of a Rogia.

Twitter user Wafalo paid tribute to the powerful commander of the first division of the Whitebeard pirates with an artwork created using acrylic paint. The image is shown at the end of the news and in it we can observe Marco which in its phoenix form shows off its blue and yellow flames.

