ONE PIECE: Kaido and Big Mom scarier than ever in this realistic artwork

The story arc set in the Land of Wa is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most intense of ONE PIECE, and among the numerous characters introduced and returned, Kaido and Big Mom have played a more than fundamental role, becoming in recent chapters the main opponents of Monkey D. Luffy and the older generation.

The war for Wano supremacy has been consuming by now for numerous pages, and Straw Hat, along with Zoro, Kidd, Killer and Law, are directly facing the two Emperors in intense fighting sequences, which have been made even more dangerous thanks to the incredible artwork that you find at the bottom, created by the user @awfulowafalo.

The end result is an extremely detailed and acrylic painting on canvas deeply faithful to the original design, where Kaido’s scales have also been recreated and although the artist wanted to give a much more realistic style to the two Yonkos. What do you think of this tribute to the two Emperors, antagonists in the Onigashima War? Please let us know as usual with a comment below.

Recall that in chapter 1009 Roronoa Zoro was the protagonist of a company during the battle for sovereignty over the ocean, and we leave you with an interesting graphic that shows the progress of the anime and the coverage of the manga.