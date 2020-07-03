ONE PIECE live action: is the actress from Nami Swedish?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

July 3 is an important date for fans of ONE PIECE as the famous navigator of the Straw Hat Crew, Nami, turns years old. Just on the occasion of this event, the production of the live action seems to have revealed a curious detail regarding the identity of the actress.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the actors of the ONE PIECE live action, as it is Netflix has not yet unbalanced in this regard. To undo the knots a little behind this mystery, the production behind the television adaptation with a chirping dedicated to Nami's birthday. The post in question, the same attachment at the bottom of the news, was published in Swedish, with a mention in the Nordic section of Netflix.

"Everyone wants to know on the occasion of Nami's birthday who will play her in the ONE PIECE series", at least this plays part of the twitter. In response to the post, fans have obviously started speculating about the identity of the actress, between Helena Mattson (You and I) a Josefine Frida Pettersen (Skam). From the US front, however, many find in Sophia Lillis, Emma Wattson and Emily Rudd a perfect candidate.

And you, instead, which actress would you like to play the iconic heroine of ONE PIECE? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. Finally, we remind you that Netfix has confirmed the start of filming set for August 31st.