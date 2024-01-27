One Piece Chapter 1105 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

The comic series One Piece was authored and illustrated by the Japanese creator Eiichiro Oda. Fans of One Piece, be advised that Chapter 1105 is approaching rapidly and is generating tremendous anticipation.

The official date of publication for Chapter 1105 is January 28. In cases where their early availability is of the utmost importance, chapter spoilers or narrative disclosures ought to be made available no later than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Finally, Chapter 1105 for One Piece will be released after a lengthy hiatus. Dedicated fans of One Piece! One can eagerly await an extraordinary journey as we explore the captivating domain in Chapter 1105 spoilers.

Similarly, should the disclosure regarding the One Piece Chapter 1105 Info elicit enthusiasm within you, proceed with reading. This article will provide spoilers, the release date, and an unedited scan of the upcoming chapter.

Hence, acclimate yourself with us as we scrutinize each captivating element and speculate on the future developments in this eagerly awaited collection of Eiichiro Oda’s magnum work. In this blog post, we will discuss anything you need to learn about the One Piece Chapter 1105. This contains, along with a synopsis and expected release date, any recently divulged spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1105 : release date

In order to assuage the intense anticipation surrounding the upcoming installment of One Piece, Volume 1105 will shortly be available for television viewing. The 1105th chapter about One Piece is scheduled for release on January 28, 2024.

One Piece Chapter 1105 : Time zone

Therefore, what are you specifically looking forward to? As expected, this installment of One Piece is going to include fresh tension and drama. Consequently, it is advisable to program reminders while alarm clocks to go off precisely at the designated moments. The time zones that follow are pertinent to the chapter:

The time in Japan Standard Time (JST) upon Monday, January the 29th, 2024 is 00:00.

(Pacific Time PT) on Sunday, the 28th of January 2024 at 07:00

At 09:00 on Sunday, the 28th of January 2024, Central Time (CT),

At 9:00 Eastern Time (ET) on January 28, 2024, Sunday

At 16:30 (BST) on Sunday, 28th of January 2024, British Summer Time

28 January 2024 at 20:30 India Standard Time (IST)

Australian Central Time (ACT) Monday, January 29, 2024, 01:30

Pacific Time (PHT), Sunday, January 28, 2024, 23:00

0:00 KST (Korea Standard Time), Monday, January 29, 2024

Bangkok, Republic of Thailand At 22:00 on Sunday, the 28th of January, 2024

New York State, America 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

One Piece Chapter 1105 : Trailer release

One Piece Chapter 1105 : Storyline

Chapter 1105 of the manga One Piece Spoilers are unfortunately unavailable. The topic or date of publication pertaining to Chapter 1105 for One Piece. Chapter 1104 should be anticipated by fans in the immediate future.

As information regarding Chapter 1105 is presently unavailable, supporters will be required to exercise patience while awaiting it. In this well-liked Manhwa series, the release of the most recent volume is avidly anticipated by readers.

As previously mentioned, it is highly likely that the Buster Call will be initiated in chapter 1105 in One Piece, with this event functioning as the chapter’s introductory sequence. Subsequently, focus will ostensibly shift toward the Straw Hats as well as their companions while they progress towards the Labo-Phase. At this juncture, they will probably become cognizant of Luffy’s disappearance.

Subsequently, the focus will shift to Saturn as well as Kizaru, who’ll presumably engage in deliberation regarding the next course of action required to capture the Straw Hats. It is probable that a consensus will be reached concerning the utmost importance of identifying Luffy and impeding the progress of the Straw Hats; failure to do so will result in their demise as well as the demise of the Vegapunks in the Buster Call.

Following the ship’s total destruction, a Navy seaman notifies Admiral Kizaru with an urgent message: “They have en route with Egghead.” This information offers further validation regarding the vessel’s demise. It is improbable that the incident transpired unintentionally or deliberately due to the losses incurred by the allies.

The naval vessel was intentionally attacked and annihilated by an unidentified group. Moreover, it appears that this assemblage is currently making progress towards the central area of Egghead Island.

The real identity of the currently unidentified assailants continues to be obscured. They might constitute an entirely distinct group, revolutionarys, Strawhats allies, or any of Vegapunk’s wild initiatives.

The true motivation of the individuals in question is still uncertain; are they driven by the desire to protect the residents of Egghead, thwart the Buster Call, and further their own clandestine schemes?

An anticipated development in Chapter 1105 for One Piece is the provision of an update regarding the conflict that is gripping Rob Lucci and Roronoa Zoro. During this time, Rob Lucci will ostensibly become cognizant of the forthcoming Buster Call over the island. Amidst this information, the likelihood of them terminating their conflict is exceedingly low.

On the contrary, it is probable that they will utilize their most formidable offensive strategies with the intention of expeditiously terminating the conflict. Considering the prevailing conditions, it is highly probable that Zoro will come out triumphant.

One Piece is able to enjoy the upcoming week without any vacation plans. One Piece 1106 came out following the publication of Chapter 1105th. Maintaining strict adherence to this schedule ensures the continuity of events as well as guarantees that the buildup of anticipation in previous chapters will reach its zenith in the upcoming installment.

In Chapter 1104, Kuma, who was previously believed to be immobile due to Saturn’s activation of an automatic self-destruction mechanism, exhibits motion, much to the astonishment of all. The activation for this switch was triggered by Saturn during the Revolutionary Army’s capture of Kuma from Mary Geoise. The progression of events even baffles the exceptional scientist Vegapunk.

Kuma delivers a powerful strike to Saturn, evoking recollections and producing a profound impact. Saturn, despite suffering severe injuries, retains consciousness and is furious. When the marines witness a slave attacking a member of the Gorousel, they are stunned, sparking widespread anarchy.

Vegapunk discloses a device that is intricately connected to Kuma’s self-destruct mechanism with the purpose of incapacitating him. The situation becomes complicated when Vegapunk raises skepticism regarding the capabilities of the Buccaneer.

Amid this chaos, Bonney expresses gratitude to Kuma for his recollections after reviewing them prior to their cessation. They continue to operate covertly in pursuit of Luffy, Zoro, Lucci, or the Straw Hat crew. Saturn miraculously recovers from the devastation by restoring itself with enigmatic black flames.

Sanji has been assigned the duty of protecting Bonney, while Vegapunk directs Atlas to guarantee the well-being of Kuma. Saturn endures the resolute opposition that Franky mounts against his formidable assault. Kizaru arrives out of concern for his fellow marine. In conclusion, Saturn summons a buster call to Egghead Island, alluding to the intense conflict that will ensue in the subsequent section.