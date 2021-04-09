One Piece Chapter 1010: Release Date and Spoilers Revealed

One Piece is still one of the manga most successful, followed and longest running in the world. Every weekend, with the release of a new episode of anime and a manga chapter, the series is trending thanks to the fans on Twitter.

In recent weeks, we have seen the culmination of the attack on Onigashima, ending the last chapter with the fall of Big Mom. So what date and time will One Piece chapter 1010 be released? The Truth News He also shares you the spoilers revealed online.

Release date One Piece Chapter 1010

At the time of writing, One Piece chapter 1010 is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 11, 2021. This according to the official schedule provided in the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media.

Image: Toei Animation “Luffy of the Mugiwara”

We expect chapter 1010 to be released at midnight JST. As translations become available a few hours later, the new shonen series is predicted to be released at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8-10 AM

Central Time: 10-12 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM-1 PM

British Time: 4-6 PM

European Time: 5-7 PM

Spoiler Warning! Do not continue reading unless you want to know the possible spoilers of One Piece 1010. Finally, we remind you that you can read the manga of Eiichiro Oda in the MANGA Plus application from Shuiesha publishing house.

The chapter is titled ‘Color of the Supreme King’ and it begins with Zoro cutting Prometheus into many tiny pieces.

Luffy seems to be totally defeated at this point.

Kaido attacks Zoro to free Prometheus, but Law switches places and shoots Kaido in the neck with the Injection Shot.

Prometheus breaks free from the cage and goes to help Big Mom with Napoleon.

Prometheus can save Big Mom just before she reaches the ocean and whispers, “Mom, I have a request.”

Luffy is now unconscious, with Kaidou contemplating how to finally kill him.

Zoro tells Law that, “This is my limit and if it doesn’t work, I’ll leave the rest to you” while using the Ashura attack against Kaido.

Kaido is impressed, but Zoro falls to the ground.

Kaido is now about to kill both Zoro and Law, but he hears Luffy’s voice behind him.

Luffy says that he now understands that the Supreme King Color can be used for cover.

Kaidou is shocked and says, “Only a handful of people can do that!”

Luffy then blocks Kaido’s attack and with a lightning bolt around his fist, he launches two blows at Kaidou without even touching him.

The chapter ends with Luffy saying, “Zoro, Torao… Thank you for protecting me until now. You can both go down now! Tell the others … whatever happens, I will win !!! “

