ONE PIECE: Big Mom is thrilling in a haunting illustration

Despite the great dangers to which the protagonists must undergo during the course of their adventures, Eiichiro Oda has very often managed to play with the scenes of ONE PIECE to create a perfect combination of seriousness and comedy. One of the most particular episodes, during the Whale Cake Island saga, was the release of Brook.

ONE PIECE episode 823, entitled “The Empress Turns Around – Brook’s Grand Rescue Plan!“, forced the protagonists to carry out a nefarious plan to save the Mugiwara musician from the clutches of a sleeping Empress, Big Mom. The episode has amused many fans thanks to the excellent game between comedy and epic.

A well-known artist, the usual Wafalo, attempted to reinterpret one of the episode’s scenes through his peculiar style, disturbing and extremely ambiguous. The artistic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is limited to redrawing one of the still images of the anime with a creepy stroke. The Empress, in fact, he seems so terrifying, far more dangerous than its funny appearance can reveal to readers.

And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration by Wafalo, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page, but not before having taken a look at the events of chapter 1004 of ONE PIECE.