ONE PIECE: Ace shows his "fire fist" in a new action figure for over 400 euros

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The manga of ONE PIECE it is full of characters who, for better or for worse, have contributed to making iconic moments of one of the most loved comic book stories in Japan. Ace, without any doubt, is one of the most appreciated personalities of Eiichiro Oda's manga, above all thanks to an exciting story and a "fiery" character.

The art of scale models is one of the most loved forms of merchandising by the community. Often, the most famous companies at home make some limited edition action figures with an impressive price. The last statuette made by JN Studioin fact, it portrays the majestic Portoguase D. Ace fire fist, the brother of the protagonist of ONE PIECE, Luffy.

The figure in question (in scale 1: 8), which you can admire in all its splendor in the photos at the bottom of the news, is 41 cm high and will be available from the second half of 2020. Furthermore, it is currently already possible to order the model directly on the official website modest sum of about 411 euros, plus any shipping costs. But speaking of action figures, what do you think of this epic and very expensive statuette of Kaido?

And you, instead, what do you think of the model of Portoguase D. Ace on a reduced scale? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal for opinions and questions about it. In the meantime, finally, we remind you that the spoilers of the ONE PIECE chapter 967 are available on the net.

