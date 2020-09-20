ONE PIECE: a fanmade manga shows us the arrival of Kaido during the events of Marineford

One of the highest moments of the pirate epic told by the master Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE , was joined with the Marineford saga, where we had to say goodbye to two very important characters: Emperor Edward Newgate, Whitebeard, and one of his “sons”, Portuguese D. Ace.

Recalling those tables full of emotions, a fan wanted to imagine a parallel story, a what if concerning the arrival of another emperor in the former Navy headquarters: Kaido, captain of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts, which we learned about in the latest story arc set in the Land of Wa.

The artist, Ricky Acong, has dedicated two chapters to this particular story, in which he managed to contextualize the Emperor’s appearance with a style very faithful to that of Oda. Knowing that Whitebeard would come to his pupil’s aid, Kaido traveled to Marineford with the aim of confronting him.

Not even Shanks the Red with his crew managed to stop Kaido’s advance, whose appearance worries even the greatest exponents of the Navy. Not believing the news regarding Whitebeard’s death, Kaido heads to Newgate’s body, still standing after numerous injuries received, and is moved, remembering the dream of their old captain, Rocks D. Xebec.

On the next page, Kaido asks who killed him, and after unleashing his anger with a shockwave shockwave, and discovering the identity of the culprit, lashes out at Blackbeard. You can find the entire story in English by following this link, while at the bottom of the news you can find the cover of the project.

Recall that Nami dressed as kunoichi soon comes to life in a nice cosplay, and in the last chapter it seems that Luffy has found a new ally.