ONE PIECE: a captivating Nami in Win Winry cosplay

The first female pirate to join Monkey D. Luffy’s crew was Nami. The cat thief initially did not really join the Straw Hat group: for the official status it was in fact to wait for Arlong’s defeat. The orange-haired girl did however, he joined the protagonists of ONE PIECE definitely.

From then on, Nami was a key element for the crew. Navigator but also fighter, it was she who led the protagonist of ONE PIECE to Wano with her skills and her intelligence. While not the strongest fighter in the Mugiwara, Nami is appreciated by many, and that’s why I am there many cosplay inspired by this ONE PIECE character.

After Enji Night’s Nami cosplay set in Alabasta, let’s go back to ONE PIECE’s post timeskip Nami. The girl showed up with much longer orange hair, a light blue low-rise jeans and a green and white bikini. All this was taken over from the Nami cosplay made of Win Winry, which in two photos has taken the essence of the protagonist of ONE PIECE. We see her both in a half-length and in a photo where she poses with her beloved mandarins while replicating the position of the size poster. Let us know what you think of this realization in the comments.