Entertainment

ONE PIECE: a beautiful Nami in the dress of Whole Cake Island in the Alecontrerar cosplay

August 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have seen Nami in many ways during ONE PIECE. At the beginning he had a white and blue short-sleeved shirt, which then left room for clothes that vary with each saga. From the pre-timeskip Nami in arabesque version with Alabasta to the post-timeskip version with long hair, green bikini and low-rise jeans, there have been many appreciated.

And recently in ONE PIECE we also saw Nami naked, with the due complaints. There is something for all cosplayers who can choose the Nami with their favorite clothes. In particular from the timeskip onwards, the girl showed practically a different dress for each saga, sometimes even more than one.

During Whole Cake Island, Nami showed up with a red and white dress and her hair gathered in two side pigtails. This version was chosen at Alecontrerasr for his Nami cosplay which you can see in the photo set below. In the first photo we see the cosplayer with the dress and also the well-known Clima Tact in the left hand. The other photos show us the upper body in greater detail. What do you think of this ONE PIECE themed cosplay?

READ:  One-Punch Man: the ruthless Monster Princess comes to life in the sexy cosplay of Jun Hellsing

Meanwhile, for the ONE PIECE live action, there may have been information on who will play Nami from Steven Maeda.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.