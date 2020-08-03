ONE PIECE: a beautiful Nami in the dress of Whole Cake Island in the Alecontrerar cosplay

Share it:

We have seen Nami in many ways during ONE PIECE. At the beginning he had a white and blue short-sleeved shirt, which then left room for clothes that vary with each saga. From the pre-timeskip Nami in arabesque version with Alabasta to the post-timeskip version with long hair, green bikini and low-rise jeans, there have been many appreciated.

And recently in ONE PIECE we also saw Nami naked, with the due complaints. There is something for all cosplayers who can choose the Nami with their favorite clothes. In particular from the timeskip onwards, the girl showed practically a different dress for each saga, sometimes even more than one.

During Whole Cake Island, Nami showed up with a red and white dress and her hair gathered in two side pigtails. This version was chosen at Alecontrerasr for his Nami cosplay which you can see in the photo set below. In the first photo we see the cosplayer with the dress and also the well-known Clima Tact in the left hand. The other photos show us the upper body in greater detail. What do you think of this ONE PIECE themed cosplay?

