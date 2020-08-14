ONE PIECE 988: a fan creates fake spoilers on the next chapter with the return of Ener

Share it:

We have entered the phase of confrontation with Kaido, which we do not yet know how it will go. For now, all the forces of the two sides are at stake and for this reason great fights await us in the next chapters of ONE PIECE. But we will have to wait several more days before we find out how these will unfold.

We have presented our predictions on ONE PIECE 988, the first chapter that will really see Kaido in action in battle during this clash in Onigashima. After endless skirmishes with his subordinates, in fact, the Red Sheaths are on the dome of Onigashima and face the draconic version of the emperor. But Nekomamushi announces that there are the Mink waiting to take advantage of their Sulong form.

However one fan decided to make one funny fan art with ONE PIECE 988 spoilers, obviously fake. Taking a cue from Dragon Ball, Kaido launches an attack that destroys the moon, nullifying the mink's ability to transform. In the image below we see this scene, with all the Red Sheaths stunned by the blow, but there is also another character who returns surprisingly after this destruction.

The character is Ener, whom we met on Skypea, the historical saga of ONE PIECE and told decades ago by Oda. He too is shocked by the destruction of the moon he had long coveted. Would you like it if chapter 988 of ONE PIECE took a turn like that?

Whichever move he makes, Kaido's dominance may soon end.