ONE PIECE 985 spoiler: the world is at the gates of an epochal upheaval

Wanokuni, that samurai land that has long been ruled by righteous and righteous shoguns, and now in the clutches of Orochi and Kaido. But in ONE PIECE this condition could change given the battle that is about to take place in Onigashima. And Kaido could give way to this epochal transformation of the island and the whole world.

We remained in ONE PIECE 984 to a Kaido who went on stage together with his three faithful subordinates King, Queen and Jack. Let's see what are the spoiler for ONE PIECE 985, a chapter that promises to be exciting. As usual, we invite you to take the information with pliers.

Chapter 985 is titled "The new plan of Onigashima"and will not bring any mini-adventure on the cover due to the color page of Eiichiro Oda. In the rest of the chapter, the invasion of the samurai has not yet been discovered while a flashback from Momonosuke shows us how the boy warned Kanjuro of how his Death would not have ended the rebellion. The Red Sheaths meet Kinemon and Denjiro, now in position to attack Kaido from behind. The group crosses a bridge formed by a giant sword.

Yamato reveals to Luffy that he has been a prisoner of that island and of his father since he was 8 years old and the meeting with Ace had made her want even more to escape from that land. A flashback shows various ways in which the girl is forced to stay on the island, from explosive collars to other coercive and cruel methods.

There ONE PIECE scene then moves to Kaido announcing the end of the Shichibukai and the alliance with the Big Mom pirates. This new group of pirates will take over the Ancestral Weapons and bring the world to its knees, while Big Mom arrives on stage, who has made Nami escape. Wanokuni will become the basis of this alliance and a heavenly area for pirates, without laws. He also reveals that he no longer needs Kozuki and Kurozumi, then killing Orochi.

With this gesture, Kaido asks Wanokuni's samurai to become pirates for him, while the island will be known as the new Onigashima. It is shogun of this land will be Yamato. Just Yamato is tracked down at the end of the chapter and the information goes up to the Tobi Roppo. ONE PIECE will be on hiatus next week.