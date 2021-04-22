On what dates can we reserve and enjoy all the new products presented

Yesterday, in less than an hour, Apple presented a lot of news. Many new products, small changes and all of them will open their pre-reservation periods in the next few days. What the stock of these products may be limited initially, it is convenient to hurry the day of the reservation, so we collect the reservation dates to keep them well in mind.

Two reservation blocks: April 23 and 30

In these launches, Apple has decided to create two reserve blocks. The first is this same Friday, April 23. The reserved products will then arrive the following Friday, April 30. The next block is for the devices that are reserved on April 30 and their arrival is expected during the second half of May. The full list is as follows:

iPhone 12 or 12 mini purple: Pre-order on April 23. Availability April 30.

AirTag: Reserve on April 23. Availability April 30.

iMac: Pre-order April 30. Availability second half of May.

iPad Pro: Pre-order April 30. Availability second half of May.

Magic Keyboard (white): Pre-order April 30. Availability second half of May.

Apple TV: Pre-order April 30. Availability second half of May.

Reservations for this Friday will open promptly at 2:00 p.m. (Peninsular Spain time), at which time we can process our orders from Apple.com or from the Apple Store app. We do not know the opening time of the reservations on April 30, although we estimate that it will also be at 2:00 p.m.

As we have already said, the availability of the first units is always a delicate issue, so if we want to be among the first to receive the products, we better be attentive on the day of the reservation.