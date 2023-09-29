Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tseng Jing-hua portrays Pu Yiyong, a high school miscreant who inherited his grandfather’s exceptional calligraphy skills.

After a two-year stupor caused by a tragic bus accident, he discovers he has the ability to observe spirits and aid them through the power of his writing.

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble, an original Taiwanese series produced by iQIYI International, debuted on April 15, 2023.

Similar to its title, the drama is fairly eccentric, and despite the fact that its narrative contains numerous cliché, they are very effectively utilized to generate entertainment value.

Lin Guan Hui, who has been the director of ‘Today’s Blue Sky,’ is in charge of this show’s scripting and direction.

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble’s leading actors are Tseng Jing Hua, Vivian Sung, and Peng Cian You.

They are all seasoned actors with a long list of accomplishments who conduct justice to their roles in the program.

However, this has ascended to become the among the most popular dramas of the month, rating in the top three on iQIYI.

This weekend, the newest episodes of Oh No, Here Comes Trouble will be released, and we have all the information you need right here!

Oh No! The release dates for Here Comes Trouble episodes 11 and 12 are now available, and we are thrilled to share them with our viewers.

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2 Release Date

With a compelling plot encompassing 12 episodes and two episodes broadcasting every Saturday, viewers were drawn in from the beginning.

Based on the timetable of the previous season, it is highly likely that “Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2” will follow a similar schedule. Fans should anticipate a possible release in 2024.

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2 Cast

Cheryl Yang as Ye Bao Sheng

Hou Yan Xi as Cui Zhao Wan

Sun Qing as Pu Zhan Kui

Bobby Dou as Pu Ren Xiu

Mario Pu as Cao Guang

Vince Kao as Pu Zhan Kui

Yao Chun-yao as Zheng Li Song

Fandy Fan as Lin Yong Chuan

Joanne Missingham as Lady of the tattoo

Joe Cheng as Yu Zhen Yuan

Rexen Cheng as The Stone God

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2 Trailer

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble Season 2 Plot

Prepare for additional thrills and surprises to Oh No! Here Comes Season Two of Trouble! After the first season, fans can anticipate new adventures and compelling plots.

In the first season, we were captivated by cases such as Zombie, Tattoo Lady, Sidewalk, Window Doll, and Twins.

Season 2 will continue to keep us on the edge our seats with new supernatural elements and compelling cases.

As the first season concluded, Pu Yi-Yong and Chen Chu-Ying were transported to another dimension, creating a cliffhanger.

The second season will continue to explore this enigmatic dimension, presenting new exploits and challenges.

We will observe the personal development of our adored characters and their relationships with one another.

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble is recognized for its combination of fantasy, supernatural elements, comedy, or drama.

Season 2 will feature a variety of emotions as well as surprises that will make us grin, exclaim, and experience a range of emotions.

Expect bone-chilling cases, enigmatic dimensions, personal development, and a genre fusion that will keep us immensely enthralled as we anxiously await the official narrative. Prepare for yet another exhilarating adventure, as Trouble returns!

In the television program Oh No! Here Comes Trouble, the high school student Pu Yi Yong is embroiled in a calamitous catastrophe but narrowly escapes with his life.

But after that tragedy, he begins to realize that strange powers are awakening within him, and his life is no longer the same.

Pu Yi Yong is given the chance to join forces alongside Cao Guang-Yan, a rival from school, and Chen Chu Ying, a novice police officer, who are both horrified and in wonderment of what is occurring.

As they seek for the origin and limits of Yi Ying’s abilities, the peculiar triumvirate encounters a number of perils. Oh No! Here Comes Trouble has become an excellent film for families.

